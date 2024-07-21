TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $13,682,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,480,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,880. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

