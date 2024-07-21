TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FDX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.31. 1,294,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.56. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

