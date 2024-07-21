TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.94. 720,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

