TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 7,383,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

