TIAA Trust National Association Has $550,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 109.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 2,987,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,782. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

