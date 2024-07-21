TIAA Trust National Association Has $12.59 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after buying an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 1,548,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $100.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

