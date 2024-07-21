TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.77. 1,516,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.