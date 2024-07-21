TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 88.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

