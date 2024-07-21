TIAA Trust National Association Buys 2,455 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,841. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

