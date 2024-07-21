TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,017 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 12.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
HEEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 7,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
