TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,017 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 12.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HEEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 7,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.