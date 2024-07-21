TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $167,256,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,629,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.