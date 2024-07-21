Threshold (T) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Threshold has a market capitalization of $242.09 million and $6.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02454136 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,873,897.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

