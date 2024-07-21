The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 8,859,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

