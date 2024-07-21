The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average of $352.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

