The Goldman Sachs Group Increases GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $28.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,238,710.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,408,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,238,710.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 146,505 shares worth $4,035,079. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

