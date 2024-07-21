The Goldman Sachs Group Increases GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $28.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,238,710.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,408,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,238,710.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 146,505 shares worth $4,035,079. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.