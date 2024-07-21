The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,777 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 20,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,525. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.