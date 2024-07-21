The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.8 %

DSGX stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $99.41. 154,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,805. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

