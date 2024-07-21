The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 827,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

