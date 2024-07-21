The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,768,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

