The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

