The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) vs. Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Head to Head Analysis

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.97% 33.92% 8.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.86 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -43.51 Marsh & McLennan Companies $22.74 billion 4.70 $3.76 billion $7.88 27.51

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 10 4 0 2.13

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $214.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services. It serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

