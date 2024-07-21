TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $6.28 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $112.70 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00046421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,554,311 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,533,882 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.