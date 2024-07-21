Tectum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $908,071.96 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00012155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $908,071.96 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.90441775 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $931,587.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

