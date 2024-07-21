Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TISI stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
