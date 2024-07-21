Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $1,456,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $244,883,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $219,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. 15,149,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.18.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.10.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

