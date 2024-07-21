TD Cowen Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $81.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

