T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,934,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $3,161,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $114.79. 820,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

