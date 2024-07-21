T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 820,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,961. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

