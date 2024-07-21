Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. 2,038,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,111. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

