Susquehanna Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.3 %

Lumentum stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 714.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

