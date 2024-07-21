Susquehanna Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $215.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Impinj Stock Down 2.0 %

PI stock opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -489.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $180.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

