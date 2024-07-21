Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $796.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $850.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.84. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

