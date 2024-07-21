Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $90,280.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $753.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

