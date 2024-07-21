Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 485,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

