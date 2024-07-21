StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
StorageVault Canada Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE SVI opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00.
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$71.39 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
