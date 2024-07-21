StockNews.com Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SPNS opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

