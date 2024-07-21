StockNews.com Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

