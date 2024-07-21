StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

