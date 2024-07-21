StockNews.com Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

