Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) vs. CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Head-To-Head Review

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) and CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of CMOC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and CMOC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09% CMOC Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.23) -5.96 CMOC Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 2.84

This table compares Standard Lithium and CMOC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMOC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 146.0%. CMOC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMOC Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Lithium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and CMOC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 CMOC Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than CMOC Group.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats CMOC Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses. It has operations in China, Australia, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Switzerland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and changed its name to CMOC Group Limited in June 2022. CMOC Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luoyang, the People's Republic of China.

