Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $305.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 950.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

