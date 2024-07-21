Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $111.13. 1,723,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

