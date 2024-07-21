Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases Shares of 1,887 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. 2,657,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.