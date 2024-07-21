Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $38.09 on Friday, hitting $304.96. 42,145,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.55.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

