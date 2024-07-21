Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

