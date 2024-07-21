Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,659,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $277.24. 654,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,048. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

