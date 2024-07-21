Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $338,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $6.58 on Friday, reaching $177.52. 1,602,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.