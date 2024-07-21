Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $311,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.9 %

CB traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $194.37 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

