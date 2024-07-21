Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $226,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. 3,037,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

