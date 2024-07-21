Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys Shares of 3,058 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

